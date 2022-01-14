Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $46.50 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.