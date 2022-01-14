Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000.

NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $64.04.

