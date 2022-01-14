Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

