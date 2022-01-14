Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

BIF stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

