Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 41,958 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.44 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

