Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

RJF opened at $108.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

