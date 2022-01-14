Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

