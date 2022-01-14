Raymond James Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $122.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,476. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Fiserv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

