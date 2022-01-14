Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.55. Ready Capital shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 68,080 shares trading hands.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 428.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.