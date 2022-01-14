Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Shares Down 7.9%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04). 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.70. The company has a market cap of £2.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.15.

Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

