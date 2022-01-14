Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Home Depot (HD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

1/13/2022 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $448.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $420.00.

1/5/2022 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $460.00.

12/30/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $420.00.

12/6/2021 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $357.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $325.00 to $420.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $369.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $390.00 to $428.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $418.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HD opened at $386.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.48 and a 200-day moving average of $356.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

