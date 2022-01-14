Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.04. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 44,063 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

