Redd (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,242.68 or 0.99879181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00088313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032369 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.61 or 0.00703661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

