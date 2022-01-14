Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RWCB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile
