Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWCB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

