Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $694.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regeneron’s performance has been outstanding in 2021. Strong demand for Eylea and Dupixent maintained momentum for the company. Incremental contribution from REGEN-COV has boosted the top line significantly and should propel sales as the pandemic continues. Continued growth in Eylea and Dupixent through further penetration in existing indications and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for growth. The approval of Libtayo in the lucrative indication of NSCLC and BCC should further boost the drug’s sales in the upcoming quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Regeneron relies on Eylea for a major bulk of its sales, and the drug is likely to face stiff competition from the recently approved therapies. Dupixent and Libtayo also face stiff competition.”

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $714.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $616.11 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $633.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

