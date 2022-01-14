Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

RLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 8,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

