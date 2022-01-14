Relx (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,197.79

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,197.79 ($29.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,227 ($30.23). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,213 ($30.04), with a volume of 2,442,476 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REL. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($32.58) price objective on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,540 ($34.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.22) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.50) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.22) to GBX 2,670 ($36.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,402.91 ($32.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,346.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,201.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

