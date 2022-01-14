Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNSHF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and set a $4,399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,060.67.

Shares of RNSHF stock remained flat at $$76.88 during trading hours on Thursday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

