Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to post $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $7.40 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

RPTX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

In related news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $272,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

