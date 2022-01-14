Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

