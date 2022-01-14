Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $117.10 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.