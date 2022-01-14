Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Discover Financial Services’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

NYSE:DFS opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 221.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

