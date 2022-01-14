Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Retail Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

