Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Acuity Brands (AYI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) recently:

1/10/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $237.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $223.00 to $244.00.

1/10/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $250.00.

1/4/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $225.00 to $237.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Acuity Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $206.00 to $213.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Acuity Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Acuity Brands have outperformed its industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given the company’s consistent focus on cost-saving initiative and strategy to enhance its portfolio. Its leading market position, diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries, along with accretive buyouts are the driving factors. Notably, earnings estimate for 2021 have increased 6.9% over the past 90 days, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. Although its ability to successfully leverage fixed costs is commendable, rising costs and volatile business environment are causes of concerns.”

11/24/2021 – Acuity Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Get Acuity Brands Inc alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $47,055,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $39,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.