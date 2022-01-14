Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.97. 16,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 454,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

RFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,734,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 342,742 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 339,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

