Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 88.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 24.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

