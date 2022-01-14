Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.91.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.