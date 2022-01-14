Reviewing Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) & Senior (OTC:SNIRF)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) and Senior (OTC:SNIRF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elbit Systems and Senior’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems $4.66 billion 1.67 $237.66 million $7.55 23.32 Senior $942.05 million 0.90 -$218.57 million N/A N/A

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Senior.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Elbit Systems and Senior, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Systems and Senior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems 6.47% 16.03% 4.44% Senior N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senior has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats Senior on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

