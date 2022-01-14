Reviewing OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.02%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than OriginClear.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and OriginClear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 28.93 -$8.94 million N/A N/A OriginClear $4.10 million 2.07 $13.26 million N/A N/A

OriginClear has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% OriginClear -450.17% N/A -909.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics beats OriginClear on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.