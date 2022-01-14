Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 80,664 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.