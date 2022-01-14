Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,379. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.