Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RZLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, reduced their price target on Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ RZLT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.55.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rezolute by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

