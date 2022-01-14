Richard Bernstein Buys 40,000 Shares of Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Richard Bernstein bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($22,804.40).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Richard Bernstein bought 35,000 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,450 ($22,329.31).

On Thursday, November 18th, Richard Bernstein bought 50,000 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($33,256.41).

Shares of INSG stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Inseego Corp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.15 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.91. The firm has a market cap of £44.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00.

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

