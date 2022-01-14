Robert W. Baird Cuts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $162.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $142.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.36. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after buying an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.