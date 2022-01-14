Robert W. Baird Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $36.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
