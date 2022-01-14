Robert W. Baird Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $36.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. B. Riley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.