Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.31 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

