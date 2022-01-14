Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $336.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

