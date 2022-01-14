Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $108.78 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

