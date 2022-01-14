RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Update

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 267.2% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 58,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

