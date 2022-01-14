Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $378.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.76.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $330.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.