Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.86.

RCI.B stock opened at C$61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.37. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$54.69 and a 12 month high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

