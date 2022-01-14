Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $325.00 at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $430.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.74.

Roku stock opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $167.82 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.09 and a 200-day moving average of $317.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

