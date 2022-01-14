Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 125.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.72 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
Read More: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.