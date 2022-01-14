Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 125.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.72 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.