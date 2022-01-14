Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives C$4.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. raised their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of ROOT traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The firm has a market cap of C$137.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

