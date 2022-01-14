Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 60,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 529,263 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Get Rover Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,104,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.