Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.49 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

