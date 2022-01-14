Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,136 ($28.99) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RDSB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.72) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($31.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.84) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.66) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,301.27 ($31.24).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($24.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £139.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,820.60 ($24.71). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,658.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,562.79.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.