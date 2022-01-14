Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 3,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 117,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,386 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,883 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

