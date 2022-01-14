RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $94.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $91.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

