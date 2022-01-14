Rubic (RBC) Reaches Market Cap of $23.87 Million

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Rubic has a market cap of $23.87 million and $289,292.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00075278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.66 or 0.07617597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.72 or 0.99771876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.